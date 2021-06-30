Phantom, well-known cover band, plays this weekend in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. — Phantom returns to stage in Damascus on July 3 — Saturday night — for the first time in more than a year.
The legendary local rock ’n’ roll party band took 2020 off, due to the coronavirus.
The band regrouped and played a recent show at the Wolf Hills Brewing Co. of Abingdon.
And now?
It’s ready to play “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “All Right Now” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”
The group plays at the Damascus Town Park on Saturday, 7-9 p.m., before fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.
Phantom has been around since 1990. Yet it was previously known as The Phantoms from 1964 to 1974.
“The band existed before I got there,” said lead singer Mike Rush, a member since 1966.
With a laugh, Rush said, “I introduced them to something called harmony.”
Today’s band still contains a couple more members from The Phantoms — with guitarist Herb Proffitt and keyboard player Jimmy Atwood.
This band originally formed to play a show on Dec. 13, 1964, at the Martha Washington Inn in Abingdon.
In 1967, the band was the runner-up in a battle of the bands at Abingdon High School, with Rush serving as lead singer.
Still, as disco began to take root, the band members drifted apart in 1974.
Then came the formation in 1990.
“It’s hard for a band to last five or six years, much less 55 years,” Rush said.
These days, other members of the band include drummer Todd Reynolds and guitarist Travis Proffitt, Herb’s nephew.
Tommy McConnell is the bass player — following in his father’s footsteps, as his dad played in the original band.
Phantom specializes in party tunes like “Keep Your Hands to Yourself” by the Georgia Satellites and “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson.
“We don’t play any mystery music,” Rush said.
The set list includes tunes by The Rolling Stones (“Miss You”); John Fogerty (“Centerfield”); Aerosmith (“Walk This Way”); AC/DC (“You Shook Me All Night Long”); and Journey (“Any Way You Want It.”).
“The band plays pop music and rarely plays a song that everybody doesn’t know,” Rush said. “That was our formula for success.”