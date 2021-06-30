Phantom, well-known cover band, plays this weekend in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. — Phantom returns to stage in Damascus on July 3 — Saturday night — for the first time in more than a year.

The legendary local rock ’n’ roll party band took 2020 off, due to the coronavirus.

The band regrouped and played a recent show at the Wolf Hills Brewing Co. of Abingdon.

And now?

It’s ready to play “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “All Right Now” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

The group plays at the Damascus Town Park on Saturday, 7-9 p.m., before fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.

Phantom has been around since 1990. Yet it was previously known as The Phantoms from 1964 to 1974.

“The band existed before I got there,” said lead singer Mike Rush, a member since 1966.

With a laugh, Rush said, “I introduced them to something called harmony.”

Today’s band still contains a couple more members from The Phantoms — with guitarist Herb Proffitt and keyboard player Jimmy Atwood.

This band originally formed to play a show on Dec. 13, 1964, at the Martha Washington Inn in Abingdon.