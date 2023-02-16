The Wythe County Public Library is pleased to offer a Seed Sharing Library. It has seeds to share and will accept seeds for sharing. This project makes locally appropriate heirloom seeds and popular seeds available to our local gardeners.

Come by the library to see our current collection. Seeds are organized by their common name (beans, carrots, peas, etc.). We also have some flower seeds. Visit the library to select your packets. (Please take only what you feel you will plant.)

Once you have selected your seeds, simply fill out a form and turn it in to the front desk staff. Packs vary from a full pack of seeds (commercial seed pack) to sample packs.

Once you have your packets in hand, start planting your garden. Need help? The Wythe-Grayson Regional Library Mountain Catalog has a lot of books to help you get started, from beginner to advanced level.

At the end of the growing season, save your heirloom seeds. Bring these seeds to the library, and the staff will sort them into packets and label them for the next gardener to try.

We’d love to see your efforts bear fruit or flower. Show us your garden photos.

WCPL will periodically have programs relating to growing plants, planning garden and saving seeds.

There are lots of activities coming up next week, including digital literacy classes, recipe swapping, and a Trivia Night! Details below:

Digital Literacy Classes are being offered at the Wythe County Public Library. Call 276-228-4951 to register.

The first classes are on Monday: Computer Basics at 10 a.m. and Internet Basics at 11 a.m. There will also be classes on Feb. 27 on Internet Basics (10 a.m.) and Cybersecurity (11 a.m.) if you want to register for those.

The Monday Meandering Reads Book Club meets Monday at 1 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library. Any book is fair game—or no book at all, if you just want to hear about other reads that might interest you.

Dungeons and Dragons is every Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library.

Music and Dance Storytime for youngsters is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the WCPL. Teens and Tweens games start there at 4 p.m.

The Rural Retreat Public Library has a recipe swap set for Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.

The Friends of the Wythe County Library meet Thursday at 4 p.m.

The WCPL has a game night scheduled for Thursday, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The WCPL hosts the Twisted Stitchers Friday at 4 p.m.

And Trivia Night is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at the WCPL.

Here are the latest items added at the Wythe County Public Library, now ready for checkout:

DVDs: “The Skeleton Key,” “Blood and Money,” “Handel & Gretel: Witch Hunters,” “City on a Hill” (Season 1), “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” (Season 2), “See You Next Christmas,” The Estate,” “Pearl.”

Audiobooks: “The Villa” by Rachel Hawkins; “Midnight at the Shelter” by Naci Stevenson.

Fiction: “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy; “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (large print), “We Are the Light” by Matthew Quick (large print), “You Will Never Be Found” by Tove Alsterdal; “The Backup Plan” by Jill Shalvis; “”Someone Had to Do It” by Amber Brown; “The World According to Garp” by John Irving; “Decent People” by Charles Winslow; “The Unfolding” by A. M. Homes; “All the Dangerous Things: by Stacy Willingham; “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson; “A Winter Grave” by Peter May; “Through a Darkening Glass” by R. S. Maxwell; “The Sweet Spot” by Amy Poeppel; “Our Share of Night” by Mariana Enriquez; “The Hollows: by Daniel Church; “Bright and Deadly Things” by Lexie Elliott; “The Deluge” by Stephen Markley; “The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz; “The Missing Sister” by Lucinda Riley.

Non-Fiction: “The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat” by Eric Jager; “The Art of War” by Sunzi; “Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamor of an Icon” by Kate Brower; “Because Our Fathers Lied: A Memoir of Truth and Family, from Vietnam to Today” by Craig McNamara; “Life on Delay: Making Peace with a Stutter” by John Hendrickson; “The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions” by Greta Thunberg; “Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and Their War with the Swamp” by Larry Schweikart; “Jellyfish Age Backwards: Nature’s Secrets to Longevity” by Nicklas Brendborg; “One” by Jamie Oliver; “Christmas Delights: Quilts that Celebrate the Season” by Jaynette Huff; “It’s Your Turn: Round Robin Fun” by Pat Sloan; “Machine Quilting: A Primer of Technique” by Sue Nickels; “Rail Fence Quilt for Kids at Heart” by LuAnn Stout; “Courthouse Steps Quilt” by Lynne Edwards.

Young Readers: “Living Things and Nonliving Things” by Kevin Kurtz; “A House in the Woods” by Inga Moore; “My Turn!” by Laura Rankin; “Sleepyhead” by Krama Wilson; “Baseball Ballerina” by Kathryn Cristaldi; “The Tryout” by Christina Soontornvat; “Oscar from Elsewhere” by Jacklyn Moriarty.

Young Adult: “The Luminaries” by Susan Dennard; “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn.