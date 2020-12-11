Wytheville spreads holiday cheer virtually

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of many holiday celebrations in town - things like the Christmas parade and the tree lighting in Withers Park - but Wytheville still wants to spread some holiday cheer.
So, as a great big Christmas greeting, Wytheville’s tourism department, along with Downtown Wytheville, Inc., created The “Wytheville Christmas Show,” a holiday video that features a bevy of local talent, with an introduction by Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor. Performers in the video include the George Wythe High School Choir, local musician and radio personality Thom Moore, the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre troupe, Nate Montgomery and Friends, The Homestead Museum, the P-Flunk band, Rural Retreat musician Jim Lloyd and singer Karen Melton.
“The main goal of creating the ‘Wytheville Christmas Show’ was to provide something uplifting and enjoyable for our citizens during a challenging time,” said Wytheville Tourism Director Rosa Lee Jude. “We wanted to showcase some of the many forms of entertainment that would normally be happening live and in person, were it not for COVID-19. Something that people could view while practicing social distancing. Something to bring a smile to their faces.”
Downtown Wytheville Executive Director Todd Wolford explained that the group brings together a committee every year to coordinate all Christmas-related events in and around downtown. He said the Town Council reached out to the group to come up with ways to engage the community during the pandemic.
“Town Council asked the Christmas committee to create ideas to engage our community,” he said. “I believe we nailed it with the ‘Wytheville Christmas Show.’ I couldn’t be more proud to work with this team to pull it off.”
During a committee meeting, Jude threw out the idea of the talent show and within a couple of weeks, she, Wolford and Shane Terry, the town’s social media coordinator, pulled it together. Terry served as creative director and organized the show’s format, Jude wrote most of the scripts and Wolford worked with downtown businesses to provide shooting locations people to participate.
Freelance videographer Ryan Anderson shot the video.
“Shane and I spent two full days taking Ryan around to get all of the video footage during the first weekend of November, and then Ryan spent the rest of the month editing and putting together the wonderful finished product you now see,” Jude said. “It was a labor of love that we all enjoyed working on. We appreciate all of the talented people who graciously performed their songs or demonstrations several times so that we had the footage needed to put it all together.”
Wolford’s role was to coordinate with downtown businesses and to set up performances locales like the two brewery locations, 7 Dogs and Seven Sisters, and at the Millwald Theatre. He said organizers wanted the video to have an emphasis on shopping small and supporting local businesses.
“Although the group had high expectations, as we always do, I believe we exceeded them, Wolford said. “Our page alone has had an engagement of over 20,000 and counting from the video itself and the Visit Wytheville page analytics were off the charts as well. I was proud to be a part of this and setting a standard once again that other communities can follow. Stuff like this does not happen without collaborative partnerships between Town Council, local government and a hardworking team to pull it off.”
Links to the nearly 40-minute video can be found on the Downtown Wytheville and Visit Wytheville Facebook pages, or online at https://www.facebook.com/downtownwytheville/videos/3925297914171298
