Wytheville spreads holiday cheer virtually

“Town Council asked the Christmas committee to create ideas to engage our community,” he said. “I believe we nailed it with the ‘Wytheville Christmas Show.’ I couldn’t be more proud to work with this team to pull it off.”

During a committee meeting, Jude threw out the idea of the talent show and within a couple of weeks, she, Wolford and Shane Terry, the town’s social media coordinator, pulled it together. Terry served as creative director and organized the show’s format, Jude wrote most of the scripts and Wolford worked with downtown businesses to provide shooting locations people to participate.

Freelance videographer Ryan Anderson shot the video.

“Shane and I spent two full days taking Ryan around to get all of the video footage during the first weekend of November, and then Ryan spent the rest of the month editing and putting together the wonderful finished product you now see,” Jude said. “It was a labor of love that we all enjoyed working on. We appreciate all of the talented people who graciously performed their songs or demonstrations several times so that we had the footage needed to put it all together.”