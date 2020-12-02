Christmas tree farm brightens customers' holidays

ABINGDON, Va. — At 86, Harold Hannah dusted off his Christmas tree yard sign last week in preparation for another season of greeting local families who want a real tree for the holidays.
He’s not sure what to expect this year as far as sales go.
“This pandemic has affected so much of our lives. I’m not sure if that will mean fewer Christmas tree sales this year,” said the Abingdon grower.
Concerns about the pandemic may be the reason why more people are decorating for the holiday earlier than usual. Some say it’s a way of making Christmas a little brighter this year.
And real trees may be on the wish list for many families.
Kara Ratcliffe, 20, of Atkins, Virginia, said her family usually puts up an artificial tree, but this year is different. “I think a real tree is more special,” said Ratcliffe, who browsed for a tree at Hannah’s farm last week. The customer believes a real tree will help her family end the year on a more comforting note.
Hannah said he hopes to sell at least 200 of his Norway spruce trees. Customers choose and cut their own trees on his 6-acre property on Lee Highway between Meadowview and Abingdon.
“And they have to bring their own saws to cut the trees,” he said.
The trees range in height from about 7 to 12 feet tall. Trees that tall often get donated for holiday festivities, he said.
Hannah and his wife Ethel used to cut the trees for their customers up until about three years ago, but he is no longer able to navigate the hills behind his house.
The amazing thing is Hannah sells the trees for just $10 each. He charged just a little more when he did the cutting for customers years ago.
Business has been steady the past few days. Hannah has seen new and familiar faces of families who selected 7- and 8-foot trees for their homes.
“One person from Virginia Beach came with the family they were visiting, and he decided to take a tree back to Virginia Beach using the car’s luggage carrier,” said Hannah.
“A customer reminded me that he’s been coming here for Christmas trees for 17 years.”
He enjoys using his professional skills to make the trees flourish, but interacting with customers has brought him the greatest joy over the years.
“My family and I have enjoyed that part of the business more than anything — especially seeing the kids who get to pick out their first Christmas trees.”
Throughout the years, the business has been a partnership shared by the couple and their four children. Hannah recalled that his wife often took the initiative of cutting trees for customers using a bow saw before he had arrived home from work.
Having a large family has been a blessing for the tree operation. He has 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, many of whom have helped with the tree farm throughout the years.
Sprouting an idea
Before the tree grower retired as a regional director for the Virginia Department of Forestry in 1991, he began dabbling with growing evergreen trees in the late 1970s.
“I know how trees grow, but growing Christmas trees is a whole different situation. Just like any crop, there’s maintenance. The trees require shearing, trimming and mowing around during the hottest part of the year,” he said.
Hannah first started experimenting with growing different varieties of trees on a small acre lot around his house. He later opened for business in 1986, selling white pine and Fraser fir. Hannah eventually phased out those varieties and began growing the Norway spruce about 12 years ago, a variety that requires no labor-intensive spraying of insecticides.
“I’m lucky to be able to hang on this long,” said Hannah, who has been growing and selling the trees for decades.
But Hannah said his tree-growing days are winding down with only a few hundred trees left. At one time, he may have had as many as 7,000 trees growing on his land.
He’s not replanted trees in several years. Each year, more land on his property becomes vacant of trees. Eventually, the land will be reclaimed for other uses, he said.
“This whole area used to be solid trees,” Hannah said pointing to the acreage of greenery.
“There was a tree every 6 feet. I used to warn parents to not let their small children out of sight because we might not be able to find them,” Hannah said with a laugh.
The grower said the Christmas tree business isn’t something he wants to give up anytime soon.
“Growing trees has always been my way of helping make the land pay for itself.”
He plans to sell the trees again next year.
“If I’m still healthy enough to keep up with it, I think I’ll have some good-size trees for next Christmas, too.”
Hannah’s tree farm is located at 26428 Lee Highway in Abingdon. Hours of operations are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!