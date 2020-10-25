Tazewell County getting cable upgrades

Tazewell, Va. – Access to more television channels and faster internet will soon be available to county residents.
Mike Tanck, representing Spectrum addressed the Tazewell Town Council at its Oct. 13 meeting and told them about the company’s plans to upgrade service in the area. Tanck said the company is changing from analog to all digital starting Dec. 2.
He said the company will be offering a lot more channels and more on demand services. They will debut a whole new channel lineup that day and customers will receive letters outlining the packages that will be offered and detailing what they need to do to ensure their television is compatible with the service.
Tanck said if customers need their boxes updated they can get one sent to them or go to the office in Richlands and pick one up. There will be no additional charge unless a technician has to come and install the box.
He said the letters will go out in early November and customers will have time to make any adjustments needed before the new programming goes online. Tanck also told council internet speeds and bandwidth will be upgraded.
Tanck told council the changes would allow Spectrum to offer Tazewell and Buchanan County customers the same services they offer their customers in the Carolinas. He said all boxes will get a download of data that will take 90 minutes to two hours to download.
He went on to say the price structure would not change and more information about the company and its offerings could be found at spectrum.com. Tanck met earlier with representatives of the town of Richlands and also met with leaders in Buchanan County.
[In other action council:]
*Heard from Rick Chitwood of Thompson & Litton that the health department would only offer $400,000 in grant funding for the 460 water project.
*Recognized Jaimal Viney for opening three new businesses in North Tazewell.
*Scheduled a public hearing for a proposed air B&B at 391 Dogwood Road for the November meeting.
*Received an update on flooding issues in town and learned that an engineer will have to design any work the town does in the Texas Street area. The area is a designated FEMA flood way and Town Manager Todd Day said the town could not do anything there.
