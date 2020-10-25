Tazewell County getting cable upgrades

Tazewell, Va. – Access to more television channels and faster internet will soon be available to county residents.

Mike Tanck, representing Spectrum addressed the Tazewell Town Council at its Oct. 13 meeting and told them about the company’s plans to upgrade service in the area. Tanck said the company is changing from analog to all digital starting Dec. 2.

He said the company will be offering a lot more channels and more on demand services. They will debut a whole new channel lineup that day and customers will receive letters outlining the packages that will be offered and detailing what they need to do to ensure their television is compatible with the service.

Tanck said if customers need their boxes updated they can get one sent to them or go to the office in Richlands and pick one up. There will be no additional charge unless a technician has to come and install the box.

He said the letters will go out in early November and customers will have time to make any adjustments needed before the new programming goes online. Tanck also told council internet speeds and bandwidth will be upgraded.