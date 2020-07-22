The Marsh Regional Blood Center will now administer free COVID-19 antibody testing for its blood donors, the organization announced Monday.
Antibody testing does not determine whether a patient currently has novel coronavirus, but it can indicate a previous infection, according to a news release from the blood center, which serves Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The test will be available to donors who complete a prescreening and are eligible to give blood, the release states.
