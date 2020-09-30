Bluff City woman charged with 46 counts of animal cruelty

Forty-six dogs were removed from a Sullivan County home last month, resulting in 46 counts of animal cruelty against a Bluff City woman.

Linda Finney, 76, was issued a summons Sept. 17 on the charges, which are misdemeanors.

Back in August, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County reported that it had been made aware by people in the community of the situation at a home on state Route 390 in the Bluff City area. The agency’s response to the situation resulted in the dogs being surrendered to the shelter.

The dogs needed to be examined by a veterinarian for improper care on Aug. 25, a deputy wrote in a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office report.

The deputy said he received pictures and video from the shelter of the “deplorable living conditions” of 46 dogs.

Cages were stacked on top of each other with feces falling into the drinking water in the bottom of the cages, according to the report. The cage floors were covered with urine and feces, which the dogs were lying in, it adds. The entire house was infested with cockroaches.

All of the dogs had various stages of skin conditions, lesions and dental issues, the deputy wrote. One dog had to be euthanized due to the lesions.