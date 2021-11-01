Smyth leaders give nod to more frequent real estate tax assessments

During the supervisors’ discussion of the issue, they did confirm that if economic or other conditions, such a real estate market fluctuations, aren’t favorable for a reassessment at a four-year interval, it can be delayed another year or two.

State law caps the reassessment period at six years. It is also state law that requires each locality to periodically perform a general reassessment to determine each property’s fair market value and its equalization in value to similar properties.

Appraisers use data from Smyth County and the surrounding area to determine property values.

Smyth County has gone back and forth between four- and six-year intervals. In 2009, officials switched from a six-year schedule to every four years.

In 2016, they again returned to the six-year schedule. In that decision, they heeded the recommendation of Commissioner of the Revenue Jeff Richardson, who noted at that time that since the recession of 2008 and 2009, Smyth County’s property values had not experienced strong growth.

Prior to the recession, Richardson said, Smyth County properties could experience 3% or 4% growth every year. With a six-year reassessment period at the time, he said, a taxpayer could see a 27% jump in his tax bill.