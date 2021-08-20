Woodgrain expansion adds jobs in Smyth and Grayson counties

New jobs, saved jobs and economic growth brought Virginia’s governor to Marion Friday morning. Ralph Northam joined a host of federal, state and local officials to celebrate as Woodgrain Inc. announced a project that will invest about $17 million in Smyth and Grayson counties, create 100 new jobs, and save 80 existing positions.
A Marion industrial building that had sat empty for about a dozen years hosted the celebration. A former Coffman Stairs plant on Industrial Road, Woodgrain employees have spent the last month cleaning and readying the building. Many of them gathered for the announcement Friday.
Woodgrain, one of the largest millwork operations in the world, is no newcomer to Smyth County.
The company, which makes wood mouldings, doors and windows, has operated in the community for 24 years.
It currently operates a plant off of Lee Highway on the outskirts of Marion that now employs about 175 people. The majority of those employees live in Smyth County, but some travel from Bristol and West Virginia to work there.
On Friday, Woodgrain’s Robb Hitch, eastern region millwork manager, said the company was out of room at the Lee Highway plant and had no more room to expand with the Middle Fork of the Holston River on one side and the railroad on the other. In 2016, that operation brought then Governor Terry McAuliffe to Marion when it announced an 18,000-square-foot expansion with an expected addition of 17 jobs.
Hitch noted that the Idaho-based Woodgrain began humbly in the community starting with 14 jobs.
Smyth County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charlie Atkins noted the company’s growth and commitment to the community, remembering when Woodgrain began its operations buying out a sawmill in the Mt. Carmel area. “To see this today,” he said, “is wonderful.”
This expansion will add the 180,000-square-foot Marion plant as well as the former Independence Lumber sawmill in Grayson County.
Grayson County Administrator William Shepley told the crowd that he feared the sawmill, that county’s largest private employer, and its workforce of 80 were going under “until Woodgrain stepped in.”
Now, Woodgrain plans to keep those 80 staffers and add 20.
Hitch explained that Woodgrain, a third-generation family-owned, privately held business, strives to be vertically integrated so it controls each step in the process – from supply to manufacture to distribution.
According to Gov. Northam, Woodgrain plans to invest nearly $9 million to expand in Smyth County and create 80 new local jobs. It will invest another $8 million to buy and expand the sawmill.
Kendra Hayden, Smyth County’s economic development assistant, said the project has been in the works for about 13 months. She praised Woodgrain for not only striving to keep employees at work during the pandemic but now adding jobs.
Hayden noted that it truly took a village of officials from all levels of government and economic development to bring the project to fruition.
Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring, who noted that forestry is Virginia’s third largest industry, praised Woodgrain for sourcing its wood locally.
Woodgrain owns and manages several forests and sawmills in the Pacific Northwest.
Ring said that local acquisition of wood benefits everyone from forest landowners to loggers. According to the governor’s office, this expansion will increase Woodgrain’s purchases of Virginia-grown forest products by nearly 20%.
Northam noted that the Grayson sawmill will be Woodgrain’s first sawmill on the East Coast and it will serve as the primary supplier for the company’s Smyth operation. “This will allow Woodgrain to source 90% of its new forest products needs from the Commonwealth, leading to the purchase of an additional nine million board feet of Virginia-grown forest products over the next three years,” said the governor’s office.
To assist with the project, Northam said he is awarding Smyth County a $250,000 grant and Grayson County a $100,000 grant to assist with the project.
Del. Israel O’Quinn, who represents Grayson County and part of Smyth, thanked Woodgrain for helping “ensure that these two counties will be positioned to grow and thrive and for believing that Southwest Virginia is a good place to live and do business.”
Congressman Morgan Griffith added his voice to those praising Woodgrain and he also thanked the local and state officials who helped create and save jobs.
In their distinctive forest green Woodgrain shirts, Hitch turned to his employees and said that they are “the backbone that allows us to expand.” He added that, in Smyth and Grayson, Woodgrain will be hiring in the near future.
Woodgrain Millwork has been in business since 1954. Merrill “Bud” Dame observed a sawmill throwing out small pieces of lumber. He took that lumber to make mouldings. From that beginning, he founded Dame Moulding and Lumber Company, which transformed into Woodgrain Millwork, now a multi-unit global company. It produces and distributes lumber, mouldings, doors, and windows at 27 facilities, employing more than 3,500 individuals.
As the celebration was winding down Friday morning, Smyth County Administrator Shawn Utt said he hoped that this economic development announcement is the first of many to come for the community. He too celebrated Woodgrain’s news. In a prepared statement, he said, “Woodgrain’s continued investment at their Atkins facility shows how much they believe in their employees and our community as a whole. We want the company to know how much we believe in them, as well, and appreciate those investments. They have long served our County as a prime employer, and we look forward to many more years of progress and growth.”