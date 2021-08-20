Woodgrain expansion adds jobs in Smyth and Grayson counties

In their distinctive forest green Woodgrain shirts, Hitch turned to his employees and said that they are “the backbone that allows us to expand.” He added that, in Smyth and Grayson, Woodgrain will be hiring in the near future.

Woodgrain Millwork has been in business since 1954. Merrill “Bud” Dame observed a sawmill throwing out small pieces of lumber. He took that lumber to make mouldings. From that beginning, he founded Dame Moulding and Lumber Company, which transformed into Woodgrain Millwork, now a multi-unit global company. It produces and distributes lumber, mouldings, doors, and windows at 27 facilities, employing more than 3,500 individuals.

As the celebration was winding down Friday morning, Smyth County Administrator Shawn Utt said he hoped that this economic development announcement is the first of many to come for the community. He too celebrated Woodgrain’s news. In a prepared statement, he said, “Woodgrain’s continued investment at their Atkins facility shows how much they believe in their employees and our community as a whole. We want the company to know how much we believe in them, as well, and appreciate those investments. They have long served our County as a prime employer, and we look forward to many more years of progress and growth.”