MPD, SCSO investigating after firearm discharged during dispute at Smyth Valley Crossing

Marion Police and Smyth County deputies are investigating after a firearm was discharged during a dispute at the Smyth Valley Crossing shopping center on Main Street Saturday morning.

Police Chief John Clair said the dispute between two parties occurred around 11:30 a.m. After the shot was fired, he said, the parties fled the scene. Smyth deputies have detained one party suspected to have been involved in the Atkins area.

Clair said there is currently no danger to community or surrounding residents. Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the Smyth County Dispatch Center at 276-783-7204.

We'll have more on this story as updates come available.