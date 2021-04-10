Marion man sentenced to 27 years in prison for exploiting girls on Snapchat

ABINGDON, Va. — A Marion, Virginia, man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison for coercing underage girls — some as young as 12 years old — into sending him sexually explicit photos of themselves through Snapchat.

Hunter Royal, 23, was sentenced to 27 years in prison last Tuesday, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

He previously pleaded guilty to one count of persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct, the statement said.

“Royal exploited these minor victims, meeting them online, and is a parent’s worst nightmare,” acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in the statement.

Snapchat, a messaging app popular among young people, was Royal’s medium, the statement said, adding that he followed a pattern of pretending to be a girl on Snapchat to connect with real girls; exchanging messages with his victims to win their trust; steering their conversations toward sexual subjects; convincing them to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves; and then blackmailing or otherwise coercing them into sending more such photos.