Bristol, Virginia, schools done installing air filtration system

BRISTOL, Va. — Air inside city schools should be cleaner and safer when classes resume next month, thanks to a $450,000 investment in purification systems.

Contractors for Energy Systems Group are completing the installation of more than 330 Global Plasma Solutions needle point bipolar ionization devices in the heating and cooling systems of the city’s four elementary, middle and high school. The project, which is expected to be 99% effective in killing the novel coronavirus and many other airborne pathogens, was funded by federal CARES Act dollars.

“It has been a good project,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan. “Having buildings as old as ours, ventilation and air quality have always been a concern. If there is anything good that came out of COVID, it’s been this. Typically we wouldn’t have had money available to do this project. Because CARES Act funding was available, we’re able to do it.”

The School Board approved the project at its November meeting, and much of the work occurred during and following the Thanksgiving break. Work is now nearly complete in all buildings, Perrigan said.

The project was funded by a combination of the city’s federal CARES Act funds and the school division’s CARES grant.