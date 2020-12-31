In photos and words: Looking back at 2020 in Smyth County

It began on a high note with funny memes about the year 2020, an exciting “possum drop” at The Henderson, a big presidential election, the census count, and all the possibilities of a brand new year.

Little did we know what was coming.

COVID-19

The advent of COVID-19 - known as SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus, and many other names given to a virus that appeared in late winter - changed the entire landscape of the nation and the world thus far infecting over 81 million and taking the lives of nearly two million people as it became a global pandemic.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, “SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19. ‘SARS’ stands for severe acute respiratory syndrome, ‘CoV’ stands for coronavirus. This virus is similar to the SARS virus that emerged in China in 2002, hence the number 2.”

The virus seems to have begun in China in late 2019 and quickly spread around the world. By March, schools and businesses were being closed in the United States as people went into quarantine to try and stop the spread. Smyth County was affected as well and schools closed early while officials scrambled to deal with the threat of contagion.

Schools