Smyth County grand jury returns indictments during December session

Accused of taking indecent liberties with two underage family members, a 68-year-old Marion man was among those indicted by a Smyth County grand jury during its December session.
According to a criminal complaint filed at the Smyth County Courthouse, Wesley Grant Jones was charged in August after two underage relatives were interviewed by Child Protective Services.
Jones admitted to Marion Police Detective Brian Sexton that he inappropriately touched one girl between the years of 2011 and 2013 and the other between 2016 and 2019, according to the complaint.
“Mr. Jones' statement was that whatever [the family members] said it happened,” Sexton wrote in the complaint.
Jones was indicted on two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. His first appearance in Smyth County Circuit Court has not yet been scheduled.
The Grand Jury also handed down indictments to the following individuals:
Amanda Kathryn Carr, 39, of Tallmansville, W.Va., was indicted on three counts assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
Reginald Edward Wallace, 48, of Lexington, was indicted on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and eluding police.
James Donald Wassum, 46, of Marion, was indicted on an eluding police charge.
Mark Wayne Munn, 20, of Damascus, was indicted on an eluding police charge.
Daniel Fredrick, 48, of Marion, was indicted on an abuse or neglect of a child charge.
Derek Allen Blackwell, 32, of Marion, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Bryan T. Anderson, 55, of Marion, was indicted on charges of possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kayla Ann Hamon, 27, of Chilhowie, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and abuse or neglect of a child.
Aaron Dan Shiflett, 42, of Marion, was indicted on possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charges.
Brandy Nicole Graham, 26, of Pipeston, W.Va., was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone and possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute.
Crystal Ann Jones, 36, of Marion, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Deborah Wojciechowicz, 49, of Marion, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charges.
Charles Lynn Morgan, 28, of Marion, was indicted on possession of imitation methamphetamine with intent to distribute charge.
Tyler Wayne Testerman, 28, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charge.
Tyler Lee Cleveland, 28, of Rural Retreat, was indicted on a distribution of methamphetamine charge.
Jason Paul Blankenship, 37, of Marion, was indicted on two counts possession of methamphetamine.
Sara Jane Hardin, 34, of Marion, was indicted on two counts possession of methamphetamine.
Christina Marie Jones, 35, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of oxycodone or oxycontin charge.
Jacquelyn Nicole Albertson, 31, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Christina Black Lilly, 46, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Jesse Allen Coe, 35, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Garrett Allen Fletcher, 26, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Brittney Danielle Pennington, 32, of Hiwassee, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Kenneth James Ham, 39, of Whitetop, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Alexis Rhae Blankenship, 19, of Rural Retreat, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Rebecca Ann Minton, 39, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Billy Joe Davis, 34, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Desirea J. Sevey, 29, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Rusty Lee Nelson, 39, of Abingdon, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Candace Nicole Miller, 39, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge. Miller has been accepted into the Smyth County Recovery Court program.
Kathy Turley, 69, of Ceres, was indicted on an embezzlement charge.
Charles Turley, 68, of Ceres, was indicted on an embezzlement charge.
David Anderson Eskridge, 37, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a charge of making a false statement during a firearm purchase.
Tyler Payne Rose, 22, of Marion, was indicted on charges of uttering a bank note and attempt to utter a bank note.
Arnold Thayer White, 34, of Cedar Bluff, was indicted on a driving under the influence charge.
Individuals arrested on charges stemming from direct indictments issued during the September grand jury session are as follows:
Ricky Dalton Hess, 25, unknown address, was indicted on two counts each assault and battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and damaging a telephone to prevent summoning law enforcement.
Alexis Simone Whitfield, 19, of Saltville, was indicted on a malicious wounding charge.
Ronald Lee Carter Sr., 53, of Saltville, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of 10 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession methamphetamine.
Randall Joe Hawkins, 40, of Marion was indicted on an identity theft charge.
Rebecca Ann Minton, 39, of Saltville, was indicted on a grand larceny charge.
Heather Lynn Kennedy, 39, of Abingdon, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.
David Ryan Watson, 32, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charge.