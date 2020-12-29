Smyth County grand jury returns indictments during December session

Accused of taking indecent liberties with two underage family members, a 68-year-old Marion man was among those indicted by a Smyth County grand jury during its December session.

According to a criminal complaint filed at the Smyth County Courthouse, Wesley Grant Jones was charged in August after two underage relatives were interviewed by Child Protective Services.

Jones admitted to Marion Police Detective Brian Sexton that he inappropriately touched one girl between the years of 2011 and 2013 and the other between 2016 and 2019, according to the complaint.

“Mr. Jones' statement was that whatever [the family members] said it happened,” Sexton wrote in the complaint.