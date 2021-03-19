Smyth County man sentenced to prison in wife's slaying

A Smyth County man who pleaded guilty last December to shooting and killing his estranged wife will spend the next two decades behind bars.

Following a brief Wythe County Circuit Court hearing on Thursday morning, 55-year-old Steven Ray Crouse of Ceres was sentenced to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in the June 8, 2019, slaying of 60-year-old Peggy Ann Crouse.

Steven Crouse had initially been charged with first-degree murder, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones reduced the charge after speaking with the victim’s family members, two of whom attended Thursday’s hearing.

Jones said the family wanted to resolve the case without a trial.

In urging the judge to follow state-suggested sentencing guidelines, Crouse’s attorney, Ryan Hamrick, said his client had a difficult upbringing, had struggled with alcohol and had a limited criminal history.

He also said Crouse was a longtime town of Wytheville employee with his own work crew.

“This is a domestic situation which turned incredibly wrong,” Hamrick said.