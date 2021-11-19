 Skip to main content
Teen charged after altercation at Wytheville eatery
Teen charged after altercation at Wytheville eatery

A 17-year-old male is facing charges following a Thursday evening fight at Wytheville’s Sonic Drive In. No one was injured in the incident.

According to a Wytheville Police Department release, officers were dispatched to a fight in progress at the 790 East Main St. eatery at approximately 7 p.m.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the parties had separated and fled the scene.

During the investigation, officers learned the fight involved a Sonic employee and was domestic in nature, the release said.

During the fight, a 17-year-old male brandished a firearm.

Police said those involved got into a vehicle in the church parking lot next door and fled after an off-duty police officer from out of town identified himself.

With a vehicle description, officers began patrolling the area and found the vehicle and the subjects that were at Sonic Drive Inn at a residence in Wytheville.

A loaded firearm was also found at the residence.

The 17-year-old male was arrested and taken before juvenile intake. Committed to the Highlands Juvenile Detention Center in Bristol, he was charged with underage possession of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, disorderly conduct, and underage possession of tobacco / vape products.

