Smyth Co Sheriff's Office investigates traveler's complaint about handling of traffic stop

The Smyth County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation following a complaint made against one of its deputies earlier this week.

Sixty-year-old Afra Croney, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said she was traveling through Virginia on her way to Las Vegas on April 8 when she was pulled over by a deputy on Interstate 81 in Smyth County. During the stop, she said, the deputy threatened her.

Croney said the officer told her she was traveling at 88 mph, which she disputed, saying her speedometer needle only hit 75 mph. In a written complaint sent to the sheriff's office, she said the deputy, Travis Bresette, wrote her a speeding ticket for traveling 81 mph in a 70 mph zone.

“When I questioned why he wrote the ticket for 81 miles instead, he threatens to make it worse,” she wrote in her complaint. “Officer Bresette also threatened to put me in jail and tow my vehicle if I did not sign the ticket, forcing me to sign it.”