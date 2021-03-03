Southwest Virginia education centers help teachers tackle pandemic challenges

ABINGDON, Va. — Teachers in Southwest Virginia and most of the country have shifted from teaching in front of their class to teaching virtually or in a hybrid format. This has presented many challenges to teachers and administrators who have never taught this way.

Recognizing the needs of these teachers, Penny McCallum, director of the Virginia Tech Southwest Center in Abingdon, Virginia, organized a series of free webinars and workshops, working with more than 400 educators from 18 school districts.

“Schools are overwhelmed, and teachers are stressed as they try to teach hybrid, virtual and remote classes. Never has it been a more important time to connect the expertise of Virginia Tech to the needs of the commonwealth’s K-12 education community,” McCallum said.

Funded and supported by a partnership with the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center and the Virginia Department of Education, the programs address techniques for virtually teaching a variety of subjects, grade levels, special education and more. There are also sessions to help parents navigate online learning.