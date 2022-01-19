Local stonemason continues work he learned at his father's side

When Bill Boone retired from his Atlanta law firm, he decided it was time to get back to roots and family. For his wife, Anne Campbell Boone, that meant returning to her native Rich Valley. Now that they are, a master mason is helping them build a new home on and with rock.

In September 2020, the couple bought land on Ridge Road and began renovations last spring. Taking in all the rock on the property, Anne envisioned using it on an exterior wall. She gave the house a name: Ridge Rock Cottage.

Achieving Anne’s vision wouldn’t be easy. Working with rock, Bill observed, is almost a lost art.

However, it’s an art that longtime master mason Bobby Aistrop knows well.

Bill is fascinated, watching Aistrop pick up a rock, study it, and know just how to use it.

He’s got an eye for it from years of experience.”

Initially, Bill noted, the couple planned to use rock on one side of the home. However, they were so impressed with Aistrop’s work that they’ve now opted to have him do the full exterior, add a patio, a surround porch, walking path and fire pit. The vast majority of the rock (70% to 80%) is coming from the Boone’s property.

Anne observed that Aistrop is quite sought after for his talent and skill. The mason comes with a helper, his dog Brownie, but he doesn’t have an apprentice. Bill asked the News & Messenger to help preserve his story.

“My daddy was a stonemason,” Aistrop said. “I learned it from him. I helped him when I was young.”

Aistrop’s father, he said, laid rock mostly in the Saltville area, including the wall around Elizabeth Cemetery. “We did that when I was about 13 years old,” he said.

He learned about the Boone’s house from Ken Spencer, a carpenter, who went there to build a barn. He found out that the Boones wanted rock work so he contacted Aistrop.

Laying rock is mostly a hobby for him, Aistrop said. “I’ve laid a lot of rock around in places,” including a house near Holston Hills Community Golf Course in Marion. “This is the most I’ve laid in one house,” he said.

Aistrop started his work on the house last May and expects to finish in the spring or summer, depending on the weather. He has taken a break during the winter weather and will start up again in spring.

One thing that might slow completion of the work is finding help. That has been difficult, he said. He’s had help off and on since he began, mostly from school-age youth when school was not in session.

His dog Brownie, eight years old, is a constant companion. “He’s a good dog. He loves to ride,” Aistrop said, and gets upset if left behind.

Laying rock is a lost art, Aistrop said, with not many people doing it anymore. His great-great-grandfather was from Ireland, where people really knew how to work with rock. The structures and walls built from the rocky landscape are iconic.

Aistrop said he likes working with rock “mostly for the way it goes together. And it looks real well when it’s done I think.” He said he has a feel for rock and how it fits together. His daddy had the talent, he said.

The differences in laying rock on the inside of a structure versus the exterior include how the rock ages.

“Five or six years later, weather changes the color and wears it down,” he said of exterior rock work. He said he has often repaired rock-laid exteriors although some people like the weathered look.

Much of the rock being used at the Boone residence comes from the surrounding mountains provided by David Kestner.

Although not a “rock hound” himself, Aistrop said he sometimes goes looking for rocks and has found some unusual pieces over the years. He had quite a collection, he said, until he began giving the pieces away.

Aistrop has not found any gemstones, he said, other than a few very nice pieces of quartz, but who knows what might be tucked away among the stones that this rock artist uses to create treasures for others.