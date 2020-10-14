Protesters march against police violence

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rain poured down Saturday afternoon as roughly 40 protesters, wearing plastic rain ponchos, holding umbrellas or carrying signs with messages like “Black Lives Matter” or “White Silence = Violence,” marched peacefully along State Street.

Bristol Tennessee Police and Bristol Virginia Police officers stationed themselves along their respective sides of Bristol’s main downtown corridor, watching as protesters walked by shouting chants such as “No justice, no peace, no racist police” and “This is what democracy looks like.”

The New Panther Initiative, a Johnson City-based organization affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement, held the march through downtown Bristol, Tennessee, to protest against racism and police violence. The protest started around 2:10 p.m. in the parking lot of the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, and participants marched down State Street to the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and then turned around and returned to the YWCA parking lot around 3:15 p.m.