Couple moves to Southwest Virginia to care for their dream farm

NICKELSVILLE, Va. — A Texas couple has left the urban life to becomes caretakers of farm land among the hills of Southwest Virginia.
Tim and Bella Casey had no hands-on experience as farmers when the enterprising couple moved to Nickelsville, Virginia, last year.
After doing extensive research on growing a farm, they probably would agree that experience is sometimes the best teacher. One year later, the couple is operating a successful direct-to-consumer business, selling fresh, high-quality pork and poultry meat at the Abingdon Farmers Market each Saturday.
It’s a career choice they hope to make full time eventually.
When Tim’s job as a supervisor of an oil company in Lubbock became more demanding, the couple seized the opportunity to start their dream retirement job a little sooner than expected.
“We did a lot of reading up on farming before we even decided to take this plunge,” said Tim.
Their search for building a new home on a working farm led them to the region after having vacated in the Great Smoky Mountains.
After deciding to put down their roots in Southwest Virginia, the couple named their business “Finally Home Farm.”
“We’ve moved several places in the past. It’s nice to know this is our family home now,” said Tim. “Finally Home Farm started with a desire to fill our pantry and our ice box with food that was healthy, wholesome and fresh out of the farm,” he said.
They may not know everything about farming, but the couple quickly discovered that farm life is better than any kind of life they know.
The couple with four children enjoys hiking on their 25-acre property, picking wild berries and identifying plant life.
The main focus of their business is raising Berkshire hogs and Cornish Cross hens. Tim traveled outside the region to locate the specific breed of hogs, a black and white English hog highly regarded for it juicy, tender and flavorful meat.
“The meat tastes different from traditional pork found in the grocery store,” he said. “I’ve never had a pork chop taste so good.”
The animals are raised on pasture at the farm, allowing the chickens and hogs to move freely and to engage in natural behaviors. They have lower stress and diseases than the animals raised commercially that never see the outdoors, he said.
The hogs graze through the wooded area of the farm, foraging on native grasses, nuts and underbrush.
“Pasture-raised pork contains higher levels of omega fatty acids and lower cholesterol. They are much healthier than conventional-raised hogs,” said Tim. “The nutritional benefits are huge.”
In addition to offering various cuts of pork, including shoulder roasts, ham steaks and pork fat, at the farmers market, the farmer allows customers the options to purchase custom-processed shares directly from him. Customers can purchase a whole or half of a hog and choose the way they want it cut.
The couple purchases about 50 baby chicks each month, raising them for eight to ten weeks to a butchering age. It takes a week to process a batch of chickens. They processed as many as 400 chickens last year.
Chicken cuts sold at the market include boneless skinless breasts and thigh drumsticks. He also sells chicken feet, which Tim said makes excellent soups from the collagen-rich stock.
“We sell out of chicken breasts and eggs as soon as we take them to the market. The Abingdon Farmers Market is a phenomenal place to sell produce.”
The couple is currently building a greenhouse that will be used to grow garden produce for next year’s market. Bella also enjoys selling cut flowers from the farm, when they are available.
The Abingdon Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through October.
The holiday market runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from November until the Saturday before Christmas. The winter market is 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturdays during January, February and March,
Check out Finally Home Farm on Facebook or write to Tim Casey at tim@finallyhome.farm for additional information.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.