Couple moves to Southwest Virginia to care for their dream farm

They may not know everything about farming, but the couple quickly discovered that farm life is better than any kind of life they know.

The couple with four children enjoys hiking on their 25-acre property, picking wild berries and identifying plant life.

The main focus of their business is raising Berkshire hogs and Cornish Cross hens. Tim traveled outside the region to locate the specific breed of hogs, a black and white English hog highly regarded for it juicy, tender and flavorful meat.

“The meat tastes different from traditional pork found in the grocery store,” he said. “I’ve never had a pork chop taste so good.”

The animals are raised on pasture at the farm, allowing the chickens and hogs to move freely and to engage in natural behaviors. They have lower stress and diseases than the animals raised commercially that never see the outdoors, he said.

The hogs graze through the wooded area of the farm, foraging on native grasses, nuts and underbrush.

“Pasture-raised pork contains higher levels of omega fatty acids and lower cholesterol. They are much healthier than conventional-raised hogs,” said Tim. “The nutritional benefits are huge.”