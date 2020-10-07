Bristol, Virginia's crime prevention specialist dies unexpectedly

BRISTOL, Va. — A longtime crime prevention specialist in Bristol, Virginia, who worked closely on a number of community projects, died unexpectedly last Tuesday, police said.

Nicole Slagle served the Bristol Virginia Police Department for 14 years.

“The BVPD lost a valued member of our community and PD family,” the department said in a statement.

Slagle handled a number of programs, including the local Neighborhood Watch Program, Trunk or Treat, National Night Out and others.

“She was loved by everyone at the PD, and she will be greatly missed,” the Police Department said. “We ask for your prayers for her family, and for her BVPD family.”

Capt. Maynard Ratcliff said Slagle died after several months of health issues.

“We are all devastated in shock and disbelief,” Ratcliff said. “I worked closely with her on countless projects and events. She was always there for me when I needed her, as I was also for her.”

City Manager Randy Eads said Slagle “faithfully served” the city and its citizens.