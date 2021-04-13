Vaccine clinic at MSHS to use Pfizer vaccine following FDA and CDC calls to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Overall, most localities within the district are seeing vaccination rates either on par with the rest of the state or higher. Washington County which has seen the highest number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths within the district, now boasts the highest vaccination rate in the district at 37,185 per 100,000 for first doses. Smyth follows closely behind at a rate of 34,088 per 100,000, followed by Bland at 31, 783. Wythe County's rate was at 27,224 per 100,000 on Tuesday.

Though case counts within the health district have dropped significantly since a holiday surge in December and January, they've slowly begun ticking upward again, health district Director Dr. Karen Shelton said in a release announcing Saturday's clinic.

By Tuesday, Wythe County had an estimated active case total of 79 cases, while Smyth County saw 63 and Bland saw7.

“We have seen an upward trend in cases across the district and know that vaccination is a critical part of our urgent efforts to stop the spread of disease in our community,” Shelton said in a Monday release announcing the clinic. “We must continue to remain vigilant in maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and washing our hands in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Vaccinations are administered by appointment only. Those who wish to sign up may do so at www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/appointments or at www.vaccinefinder.com.