Jonah continuing its journey to southwest Virginia

Tazewell, Va. – Another piece of the puzzle of Project Jonah fell into place Sept. 10.
The Cumberland Industrial Facilities Authority met in Tazewell and affirmed an agreement to help the project become a reality. That agreement was proposed to the authority following the Sept. 1 meeting of the county board of supervisors.
County Administrator Eric Young said following that meeting that the regional group had discussed the agreement in 2018 and 2019 but had not formalized it. The agreement has the CIFA offering, (CIFA) Jonah a $3 million loan once it employs 100 people.
The CIFA is comprised of Buchanan, Russell and Tazewell Counties. In exchange for the agreement Tazewell County offers to share tax revenue from the company with the other counties.
This proposal is similar to the agreement the parties reached earlier this year for project HEMP, a project located primarily in Russell County. CIFA is organized to provide a path to provide incentives for large business expansion projects, which no single county could support alone.
Jonah has purchase property in both Tazewell and Russell Counties with the bulk of it in Tazewell County.
The project has been discussed since 2014 and the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority voted in June to support its application for approved a letter to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, a state funding agency that has pledged assistance to the project. The letter describes the project as a salmon aquaculture facility located on the border of Tazewell and Russell County.
Pure Salmon, LLC has pledged to produce $228 million in taxable assets and 218 fulltime jobs. The company purchased 85.63 acres from the SWCC Foundation in March of this year.
The records show 55.63 acres in Tazewell County and 30 in Russell sold for $512,460. Court records show the company closed a deal in late May with Mary Elaine Hatcher for an additional 80 plus acres.
That property is also divided between Tazewell and Russell Counties with almost 47 acres of it in Tazewell County. While no formal announcement has been made Young and other county and state leaders are cautiously optimistic a deal will close in the next few weeks.
