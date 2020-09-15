Jonah continuing its journey to southwest Virginia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tazewell, Va. – Another piece of the puzzle of Project Jonah fell into place Sept. 10.

The Cumberland Industrial Facilities Authority met in Tazewell and affirmed an agreement to help the project become a reality. That agreement was proposed to the authority following the Sept. 1 meeting of the county board of supervisors.

County Administrator Eric Young said following that meeting that the regional group had discussed the agreement in 2018 and 2019 but had not formalized it. The agreement has the CIFA offering, (CIFA) Jonah a $3 million loan once it employs 100 people.

The CIFA is comprised of Buchanan, Russell and Tazewell Counties. In exchange for the agreement Tazewell County offers to share tax revenue from the company with the other counties.

This proposal is similar to the agreement the parties reached earlier this year for project HEMP, a project located primarily in Russell County. CIFA is organized to provide a path to provide incentives for large business expansion projects, which no single county could support alone.

Jonah has purchase property in both Tazewell and Russell Counties with the bulk of it in Tazewell County.