Petition drive aims to save historic house in Abingdon

Certainly, Doman said, financial assistance could be available to save the structure.

“There’s money for everything. There are historic tax credits. There are different kinds of grants out there for anything you can imagine,” she said.

The antebellum structure is known as the Fraley House to the church, as that name references its more recent owners.

“The Church has invested volunteer labor and financial resources into the maintenance and improvement of the Fraley House,” according to the statement on the church website. “Unfortunately, the building could not provide flexible space, technology, and safety features that users today expect. As a result, occupancy steadily declined to the extent that the building is currently used primarily for storage.”

“In its present state, the Fraley House structure is not habitable for Church activities, a residence, or commercial use,” according to the statement. “If the building was renovated and brought up to construction code, it still would not be an ideal facility for church activities. Additionally, the cost to renovate the building would range from $300,000 and above depending upon its intended use.”

The home will be removed from the church’s property “in early spring,” the website states.