Wythe School Board election: Lead Mines incumbent Ann Manley

How do you think renovations at Scott and Spiller should progress?

Scott Memorial’s planning process is underway now. Once Scott is built a new Spiller can be constructed. We owe our students all over the county the best facilities we can afford.

Would you be in favor of asking Supervisors to raise taxes to fund school construction?

I believe the Wythe County School Board and the Wythe County Board of Supervisors both know the importance of modern school facilities. This is a critical element in making our community appealing to businesses and families when they consider where to put down roots. All funding sources must be considered but no one is angling for a tax increase. We are good custodians of the taxpayers’ money and that must continue.

What is the end goal for school facilities? Is consolidation on the table?

The schools we build must all be modern, safe, and large enough to meet future growth possibilities. School consolidation has not been discussed and I don’t think it will be.

How can technology better be leveraged for student development?