Man accused of setting fire to Wytheville store after card declined

Accused of setting fire to a Wytheville convenience store early Tuesday morning after his credit card was declined, a Michigan man is being held without bond on numerous felony charges.

Kyle Wayne Mabe, 40, who has a Clarkston, Michigan, address but has been living in Wytheville, was captured near Lowe’s shortly after Wytheville police responded to a 3:30 a.m. arson call at the 1340 North Fourth St. Sheetz store.

According to a Wytheville Police Department press release, a man whose card was declined left the store but returned with a gas can. Police said he poured gas on the floor and lit it on fire before returning to the parking lot and driving away.

A store manager quickly extinguished the blaze, but town firefighters also responded.

Armed with a description of the man and his vehicle, police started a search. While investigating, police learned that the nearby Kangaroo Express had been burglarized.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police found the suspect’s unoccupied vehicle parked at Northwinds Apartments and later found the suspect under a tractor-trailer near Lowe’s.

Police said the suspect, identified as Mabe, had a hammer and was taken into custody after being subdued with a Taser.