Scammer spoofs Smyth County Circuit Court's phone number

A con artist spoofed Smyth County Circuit Court’s phone number and threatened numerous citizens.

Last Friday, John Graham, clerk of court, said his office had fielded calls from about 50 people who had received a call from the scammer.

The caller was telling individuals that they were in legal trouble. Graham said one woman was told that an arrest warrant had been issued for her.

Graham assured residents that this is not how his office operates.

He explained, "These 'spoofed' calls are not from us but from scammers who are just trying to get access to your personal information."

Graham reiterated advice from law enforcement and federal officials: "If you get a suspicious call, just hang up. Then use an official number for that office to verify the validity of the call."