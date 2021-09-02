Scammer spoofs Smyth County Circuit Court's phone number

A con artist spoofed Smyth County Circuit Court’s phone number and threatened numerous citizens.
Last Friday, John Graham, clerk of court, said his office had fielded calls from about 50 people who had received a call from the scammer.
The caller was telling individuals that they were in legal trouble. Graham said one woman was told that an arrest warrant had been issued for her.
Graham assured residents that this is not how his office operates.
He explained, "These 'spoofed' calls are not from us but from scammers who are just trying to get access to your personal information."
Graham reiterated advice from law enforcement and federal officials: "If you get a suspicious call, just hang up. Then use an official number for that office to verify the validity of the call."
According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), “Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Scammers often use neighbor spoofing so it appears that an incoming call is coming from a local number, or spoof a number from a company or a government agency that you may already know and trust. If you answer, they use scam scripts to try to steal your money or valuable personal information, which can be used in fraudulent activity.
The FCC noted that anyone who believes they’ve been the victim of a spoofing scam can file a complaint with them.
The FCC also advises “If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company's or government agency's website to verify the authenticity of the request.”
The agency’s most basic advice: “Don't answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.”
As well, the FCC says, “Be extremely careful about responding to any request for personal identifying information…. Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother's maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.”
To learn more about spoofing, visit https://www.fcc.gov/spoofing.