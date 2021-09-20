Marion man pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography

A Marion man pleaded guilty last week to using the online messaging service KIK to distribute child sex abuse materials featuring prepubescent females.

According to court documents, Travis Shane Smith, 38, was identified by an undercover law enforcement officer working out of Wisconsin between May 4, 2020 and June 3, 2020, as being a member of a known child pornography online chat room.

Smith used the KIK username “tman_1983” to distribute child sex materials onto a KIK chatroom messaging board. Specifically, Smith distributed four videos of prepubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including two videos of adult males having sex with prepubescent females.

“Distributing videos depicting the sexual abuse of children perpetuates their trauma and abuse, and simply will not be tolerated,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar stated today. “It remains a top priority of our office to investigate and prosecute those who seek to victimize children. We appreciate the good work of our federal, state and local partners, who brought Smith to justice.”