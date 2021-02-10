Mojo's owner selling restaurant and returning to Buddhist monastery

DAMASCUS, Va. — A business owner with ties to an Asian monastery is scheduled to return to his community in Thailand as soon as his local restaurant is sold.

After owning and operating Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee in Damascus for nearly a year, David “Paragon” Calvert said his “work is finished. I need to move on.”

Calvert is selling the eatery in hopes of returning to the Pa Pae Meditation Retreat in the mountain area of Chiang Mai, Thailand, where he lived as a Buddhist monk for two months before personal reasons and COVID-19 restrictions forced him to leave during the country’s shutdown.

Calvert, who was visiting from California last spring, purchased the Damascus landmark after a tragic accident took the life of the beloved restaurant chef, John Seymore.

“It was not my intention to get back into business,” said Calvert, “but I fell in love with John’s story, and I wanted to continue his vision. That’s basically what I’ve done here. It’s all been for him.”

Now that the monastery in Thailand might be reopened, the owner said he needs to put the wings in place to sell the restaurant so that he can head back to a lifestyle that focuses on meditation to achieve a state of inner peace and wisdom.