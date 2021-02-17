Blind at birth, VHCC student tunes into the radio airwaves

“They ask questions not because they are scared — they ask questions because they want to know more. I don’t mind telling them my story.”

His story of learning to overcome the obstacles in his life actually began at age 2 months, when he began receiving assistance from Kate Jacob, a teacher of the visually impaired for Washington County and Bristol Virginia Public Schools.

Early on, Jacob offered advice to help Foster’s mother feel more comfortable caring for her new baby. As Foster grew older, Jacob helped to strengthen his fine motor skills that eventually would help him write and read Braille.

She introduced him to tactile books that taught him to identify raised pictures.

Foster’s mother, Teresa Gilmer, said her son has always been outgoing even since he was a small child. At age 3, Foster rode a bus to Greendale Elementary to attend pre-school. He was reading and writing Braille by age 2.

“He’s always been upbeat and positive. I wanted my child to be the best he can be and he has proven that over and over again. He truly is a blessing,” said the mother.