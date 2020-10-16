Tazewell increasing aid to small businesses

Tazewell, Va. – It may take a little time because of the large number of applications but the county will provide some help to businesses impacted by the Coronavirus.

During its Oct. 15 meeting the board of supervisors added $250,000 to the CARES act fund to provide assistance to small businesses. County Administrator Eric Young said over 200 applications had been received and thee IDA was in the process of reviewing them.

Supervisor Travis Hackworth said he didn’t see an end to the current situation and if the 50 percent capacity stayed in place for restaurants many of them would close. Supervisor Mike Hymes said using the sales tax figures would make it easy for most businesses to apply and enable the county to judge how much impact they have had.

Adding the $250,000 to the pool for small businesses brought that fund to $500,000. The money was taken from the pool for large businesses and left $400,000 in that fund. Hymes asked that the authority be given flexibility to distribute the funds.

The money has to be distributed by the end of 2020. Hackworth asked Congressman Morgan Griffith about the possibility of extending the deadline and Griffith said he didn’t think Congress would. Hymes said a press release from the Governor’s office showed sales tax up over 7 percent.

The IDA will review the applications and make recommendations to the supervisors for approval.