Retired nurse volunteers as vaccine screener

BRISTOL, Va. — During this stressful time of fear and anxiety caused by the pandemic, volunteers throughout the country are among the everyday heroes who are showing compassion and courage for the most vulnerable.
Many of those volunteers are right here in our own communities.
Meet Ann Jernigan, a volunteer at Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) in Bristol, Virginia, who is prepared to assist with upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations as a medical screener.
As a screener, Jernigan will be the first medical individual to greet people when they arrive for their vaccines. After asking a series of questions, she will decide if the patients are in a good position to go forward and get their vaccines.
“Ann plays a critical role during the vaccine process,” said Kristina Morris, unit coordinator for MRC. “That’s the station where patients have questions and tend to be anxious. With her kind voice, she will dispel their anxiety and put them at ease before sending them to the next station.”
Jernigan, 67, is a nurse who has served 45 years primarily specializing in the mental health field. After her retirement eight years ago, she and her husband Alex recently moved from North Carolina to the Alvarado community in Washington County.
On Easter weekend this past April, the retiree spent her first day as a volunteer at the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) in Bristol, Virginia, making phone calls to people in the area who had been exposed to COVID-19 or who have contracted the virus.
The Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps is a group of volunteer health care professionals and community members trained to respond and assist the local health departments in the 13 counties and three cities that comprise southwestern Virginia.
“I’ve heard her on the phone,” said Morris. “She is kind, and her voice is on an even keel. She puts the patients at ease. She is so professional. I have been incredibly impressed with her sheer commitment.
“She’s consistent, she’s part of our day-to-day work, and when she’s not here, she’s missed.”
According to Morris, the agency has received many volunteers since COVID-19 began.
“So many of our volunteers since March have brought talents to us that we had no idea we’d ever have,” she said.
“We are blessed with incredible volunteers who have added so much depth and interest to our unit.”
Working most days, Jernigan has been so faithful to helping out at the medical reserve corps that she’s logged more than 500 volunteer hours, answering phone calls, calling people who have tested negative for the virus, doing clerical work and performing other office duties.
She helped prepare and hand out kits of hand sanitizer and COVID-19 information during a Halloween event at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office this year.
Jernigan assisted as a medical screener during the fall when flu vaccinations were conducted in local schools.
Volunteer work brings fulfillment to her life, she said.
“When COVID first started, I just thought there had to be something I can do to help,” said Jernigan, who wasn’t satisfied to sit back and not get involved. That’s when she learned about the MRC and its role in the community.
“Volunteering gives me a real sense of being part of my community. It gives me joy and a purpose in my life knowing that I have helped someone that day.”
When a nursing home in Independence, Virginia, recently needed IV poles, Jernigan went above and beyond what’s expected of volunteers.
Jernigan and her husband drove to Norton, Virginia, to retrieve seven poles, followed by a lengthy trip to Grayson County to deliver them.
“It was fun. We got to see the country while also helping out. It’s amazing what you can learn from the community. I benefit just as much or more as the people I serve.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
