Smyth Chapel reopens to community with ice cream social

The group’s fundraising efforts also helped raise money for the restoration project.

A naming program allowed individuals or families to name a window, door or pew in the chapel in honor or in memory of someone special. Wall plaques in the chapel commemorate those gifts. There are a few naming opportunities still available.

According to Morgan, the gathering also will serve as a homecoming for former members and pastors of the chapel. The Rev. Charles Maynard, a Methodist minister in Knoxville who served as pastor of the chapel more than 40 years ago, will speak at the event.

“Being a student pastor at Smyth Chapel was a formative experience for me,” said Maynard in a recent email. “The congregation lovingly embraced me and gently taught me about pastoring. It’s thrilling that the old building has been restored and even improved to continue ministering to the community. I am looking forward to being in the little white church on the hillside with community people once again.”

Morgan said the homecoming is open to everyone in the community, but they especially are reaching out to former church members and their families.

“Many members are no longer living, but their families are still in the area. We want them to come and see the restored and expanded building.”

