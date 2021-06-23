Smyth Chapel reopens to community with ice cream social

EMORY, Va. — Perhaps nothing is sweeter than the old-fashioned ice cream suppers that used to be held on Saturday evenings on the grounds of the former Smyth Chapel in Emory.
It’s often said history has a way of repeating itself.
Another ice cream supper is planned in the Emory community, and this time, it’s to celebrate the resurrection of the 1892 chapel building for community use.
A small group of Washington County residents called Friends of Smyth Chapel has spent the past four years raising funds for the restoration of the historic structure into a venue for community and educational activities that could be used for family celebrations, weddings, music events, retreats, dancing, group meetings and worship.
Friends of Smyth Chapel is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of Smyth Chapel.
The official opening of Smyth Chapel will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, with an ice cream social and cake walk — just like the ones that took place there years ago. A ribbon-cutting and brief ceremony is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. when financial donors for the restoration project will be recognized.
“Without the many generous donations we have had — both large and small — we could not have accomplished this,” said Sally Morgan, president of the board of directors for Friends of Smyth Chapel. “We also are working to sustain the chapel through annual memberships. We welcome anyone who would like to join our organization.”
A naming program allowed individuals or families to name a window, door or pew in the chapel in honor or in memory of someone special. Wall plaques in the chapel commemorate those gifts. There are a few naming opportunities still available.
According to Morgan, the gathering also will serve as a homecoming for former members and pastors of the chapel. The Rev. Charles Maynard, a Methodist minister in Knoxville who served as pastor of the chapel more than 40 years ago, will speak at the event.
“Being a student pastor at Smyth Chapel was a formative experience for me,” said Maynard in a recent email. “The congregation lovingly embraced me and gently taught me about pastoring. It’s thrilling that the old building has been restored and even improved to continue ministering to the community. I am looking forward to being in the little white church on the hillside with community people once again.”
Morgan said the homecoming is open to everyone in the community, but they especially are reaching out to former church members and their families.
“Many members are no longer living, but their families are still in the area. We want them to come and see the restored and expanded building.”
She said they have tried to locate and invite former members from the church’s membership role to attend.
Arbutus Echols, 84, of Meadowview, is one of those former members who plans to be there.
Echols and her three daughters attended Smyth Chapel in the early 1970s until the chapel closed in 2011.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Echols, about the restoration of the chapel. “I always had the fear that the church would be destroyed. I was so glad when they decided to restore it. It’s a beautiful place now.”
The chapel holds a lot of special memories for Echols, who will bring a cake to the homecoming event. She remembers the ice cream suppers that were held each summer to help raise funds for the church. “For years, we made our own ice cream,” she said.
“The chapel is just so special to me. It always will be.”
The event is an opportunity to let people know that the chapel is available for community use and to basically show it off, Morgan said.
Several events already are taking place at the restored chapel. Emory United Methodist Church held a sunrise service there at Easter this spring. Other community groups are using the chapel for meetings, showers and parties.
“We think it’s a really special place for weddings, memorial services and family celebrations.”
The improvements made to the chapel are making it a usable community gathering place.
In late summer 2017, the initial restoration phase was begun. This involved repairing and reinforcing the steeple, stabilizing the entire structure and redoing the electrical wiring. In the second phase, the doors and windows were repaired or replaced.
To prepare the building for community events, organizers oversaw in 2019 an addition built on the back of the chapel to house a kitchen and handicapped-accessible bathrooms and ramp. A septic system and a new heat and air conditioning system were installed, both of which were major expenses for the nonprofit organization.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the chapel from opening during spring 2020.
Following CDC guidelines and mandates from the Virginia Governor’s Office, the chapel is now open for limited size events.
Follow Friends of Smyth Chapel on Facebook for updated information. To reserve the chapel, contact Ellen Moore, at emooremail@aol.com or fosmythchapel@gmail.com.
