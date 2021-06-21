Police applicant shortage is complex issue, Marion chief says

As most every other industry in the U.S. struggles with a labor shortage, law enforcement agencies are grappling with one of their own.
A decade ago, Lt. Rusty Hamm said, the Marion Police Department sometimes saw as many as 40 applicants put in for a single open position. Much has changed since then with interested and qualified applicants becoming more difficult to find.
Marion PD is currently looking to hire two police officers. Positions for three officers were posted earlier this spring, but out of only 12 people to apply, just three or four were viable candidates, said Police Chief John Clair, and only one was hired.
Only two of those positions were unfilled when they were posted, but an expected retirement prompted the department to go ahead and find a replacement.
“We were trying to hire ahead for that, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen,” Clair said.
Clair, who sits on the board of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, said he’s heard from other agencies in the state experiencing the same things. “I think the Marion Police Department and every other agency head that I’ve spoken with have seen record low numbers of applications,” he said. “That’s irrespective of region.”
According to several national media reports, the problem stretches across the country.
Clair and Hamm believe a number of factors contribute to the lack of interested and eligible applicants, including wages, lack of morale within the profession, and the increased scrutiny and pressure that law enforcement has faced in recent years.
In regard to salary, Clair said that’s something the town evaluates. While police work is a professional job, he said it’s also like a skilled trade. In the past, he said, law enforcement agencies were competing with other skilled professions for eligible employees. “But now, because of the changes that we’ve seen in the job market with rising wages, rising minimum wages, law enforcement agencies are competing with entry-level unskilled positions… We’re competing with Target. That’s really it. We’re just competing on a different level.”
Currently, the Marion Police Department starts out at just under $28,000 a year for an uncertified entry-level officer and $32,000 for certified officers. That will change in July when the town switches to a pay band system in which police officer salaries will rise, ranging from $33,000 to $45,000, and eliminates the certification differential.
“So that gives me the ability to hire someone who’s not yet certified at $33,000, but it also gives me the ability if they are certified to bring them in a little higher in that band.”
While that may help improve the situation, Clair believes other things will need to change to keep police departments sufficiently staffed.
“Compensation adjustment, especially in the new labor market, is going to be necessary, but that’s not going to turn the whole thing around,” he said. “What’s going to turn it around is restoring confidence in the law enforcement profession, that they’re supported by their communities, by their leaders and by their leadership in the department.”
While the Marion PD largely has the support of the community it serves and the town’s leaders, Clair said both the community and law enforcement still feel the social and political pressures felt in the rest of the state and country.
“We need to seriously consider pulling that back,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that criticism of improper policing stops or political goals aren’t met, but the rhetoric needs to come down if we expect to fill law enforcement positions.”
Clair said he and Hamm have made it a priority to help boost morale within the department.
“We’re encouraging confidence in all our staff to remind them of how vital their role is in the community for safety, and for prevention and detection of crime. Classic policing is still a valid societal function and it is necessary,” Clair said.
The two men were clear that the Marion Police Department is not currently in crisis.
“We’re still functioning at our normal levels of response and operation,” Hamm said. “But our employees are stretched incredibly thin.”
“It puts an incredible amount of pressure on current staff because Marion is a small police department,” Clair added. “There are many times when our staffing levels are completely sufficient, but there are spurts of times when they’re not: during special events — especially during the summer, when we get hit with emergency custody orders or temporary detention orders in rapid succession.”
Two positions may not seem like a lot, but Clair said being short even one officer in a small department makes it difficult to schedule for things like time off or fulfill mandated responses such as emergency custody orders or temporary detention orders. Even with a fully staffed department, law enforcement agencies often have to call in officers on their days off to help with ECOs and TDOs.
Clair pointed out that in most industries, businesses have the option to reduce hours or services, or adjust hiring standards in response to staffing shortages.
“But law enforcement can’t do that,” he said. “In fact, we have to raise our hiring standards.”
While short-staffing hasn’t forced any local departments into crisis, Clair and Hamm worry what a prolonged disinterest in policing could mean for small departments like theirs.
“You just have to think about what’s going to get trimmed off,” Clair said, noting that lower priority calls could have longer response times.
“And if we see extreme reductions in staff, you might even see an increase in things like tele-reporting where reporting for things like low-level larcenies is done over the telephone.”
The Marion PD already has a tele-reporting plan that was put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in case the department reached critical staff levels. That plan never had to be initiated.
Hamm added that citizens could also notice fewer police cruisers out and about. “And that wouldn’t be because we don’t want to or because we’re going to quit patrolling, but because whoever is working would be doing those mandated things or those higher priority calls. The overall visibility of our patrol vehicles could greatly be reduced.”
In order to prevent such a scenario, Clair said the department and town is moving forward by continuing to boost morale within the department and by evaluating the future of the current job market and targeting eligible candidates for the needed positions.
Applicants would need to pass a background investigation, a psychological evaluation and a polygraph examination to qualify. Application packets may be picked up at the police department, or electronic versions may be requested by emailing Hamm at rhamm@marionva.org.