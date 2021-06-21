Police applicant shortage is complex issue, Marion chief says

“Compensation adjustment, especially in the new labor market, is going to be necessary, but that’s not going to turn the whole thing around,” he said. “What’s going to turn it around is restoring confidence in the law enforcement profession, that they’re supported by their communities, by their leaders and by their leadership in the department.”

While the Marion PD largely has the support of the community it serves and the town’s leaders, Clair said both the community and law enforcement still feel the social and political pressures felt in the rest of the state and country.

“We need to seriously consider pulling that back,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that criticism of improper policing stops or political goals aren’t met, but the rhetoric needs to come down if we expect to fill law enforcement positions.”

Clair said he and Hamm have made it a priority to help boost morale within the department.

“We’re encouraging confidence in all our staff to remind them of how vital their role is in the community for safety, and for prevention and detection of crime. Classic policing is still a valid societal function and it is necessary,” Clair said.

The two men were clear that the Marion Police Department is not currently in crisis.