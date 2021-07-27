Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of her car at the McDonald’s in Rural Retreat and drove away in her vehicle. He was arrested within 25 minutes.

Wythe County Sheriff Maj. Anthony Cline said that Cory Ryan Butts, 32, of Walkersville, Maryland, was traveling to Tennessee Monday when his Ford Ranger broke down along the southbound interstate near the Rural Retreat exit. At about 3:50 p.m., Butts walked to McDonald’s, pulled a knife and forced a juvenile from the Sugar Grove area out of her 2003 Honda.

Deputies and the Rural Retreat police arrived two minutes later and broadcast a description of the car and suspect to surrounding agencies. The Virginia State Police located the vehicle on the interstate in Smyth County, stopped the car and took Butts into custody at 4:13 p.m., Cline said. Butts briefly tried to elude the VSP during the traffic stop, he added.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office charged Butts with felony carjacking. The Virginia State Police also charged him with felony eluding law enforcement. Butts is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Cline said Butts’ girlfriend had just gotten out of jail on bond for a DUI charge.