Police still investigating West State Street shoting

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Authorities were tight-lipped Thursday following the domestic altercation and shooting on West State Street last Wednesday.

Capt. Terry Johnson with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department declined to release any new details after a man and woman were taken to the hospital last Wednesday afternoon.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to the 3000 block of West State Street to a report of a physical altercation between a man and a woman in the median — just a short distance from the Interstate 81 interchange and The Pinnacle shopping center. Police said that while officers were responding to the altercation, a second report of “shots fired” was reported at the same location.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman with multiple physical injuries. There were also several witnesses in the area, police said.

Capt. Terry Johnson said the initial investigation found that the man and woman were involved in a physical domestic dispute in the roadway. A passerby observed the dispute and intervened, Johnson said.

Johnson said the passerby was then threatened by the man involved in the domestic dispute.

Johnson, who has not yet identified any of the individuals involved, said charges were pending. He noted on Thursday that he was unsure whether the case might go to a Sullivan County grand jury.