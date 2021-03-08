Sunday house fire displaces Thomas Bridge family

A family of four has been displaced after their home caught fire in Thomas Bridge Sunday evening.

Adwolfe Fire Chief Steve Widener said first responders were dispatched to the home on South Fork Road just after 5:30 p.m.

Widener said the tenants reported that they smelled an electrical smell, like wires burning.

“One of the occupants went into a bedroom and there was fire coming out of the wall,” Widener said

The man went to retrieve something to try to extinguish the fire, Widener said, but by the time he returned it had grown beyond his control.

The family was able to exit the house unharmed and call for help

When firefighters arrived, Widener said, the front and one side of the home was engulfed in flames. The crew was able to extinguish the fire within minutes of arriving, but Widener said what wasn't destroyed by the fire was either damaged by heat, smoke or water.

The Chilhowie Fire Department provided assistance and Marion Fire/EMS were on standby at the scene to provide emergency medical services.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family, who organizers said lost everything in the fire. Donations can be made here.

