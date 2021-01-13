Virginia has now begun vaccinating the elderly

Virginia health districts are moving into Phase 1b in the vaccination process and will be assisting front-line workers and elderly residents.

The Mount Rogers Health District, which includes Bristol and Washington County, has been vaccinating Phase 1a health care professionals since the end of December. It’s now been given permission to move into vaccinating Phase 1b priority populations. Phase 1a workers can still be vaccinated as the district moves into Phase 1b.

Long-term care facility residents and staff will continue to be vaccinated through federal partnerships with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, according to a news release from Mount Rogers Health District.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Phase 1b includes police, fire, hazardous materials, corrections, homeless shelter workers, childcare/K-12 teachers and staff, food and agriculture, manufacturing, grocery store workers, public transit workers and mail carriers, the release states.

Phase 1b also includes people age 75 and older and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps. Mount Rogers is coordinating with local health systems and pharmacies to provide vaccines to these 1b populations and to Virginia residents 75 and older.