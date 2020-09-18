Bridge named for resident killed in Vietnam

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bishop, Va. – “Greater love hath no man than this, to lay down his life for a friend,’ John 15:13.

Willie Roger Griffith laid down his life in Vietnam for his fellow soldiers and he was honored in this community Sept. 18 with a ceremony unveiling his name on a bridge on the Virginia-West Virginia state line.

He was awarded the Purple Heart as well as two Bronze Stars. According to the Army, Griffith exposed himself to enemy fire so his comrades could find cover. He was killed when he was 20 years old.

“This young man, not even old enough to vote gave his life for his country. His act of heroism earned him awards from the United States and South Vietnam,’ Supervisor Maggie Asbury said. Bill Vance, a neighbor of the Griffiths remembered going with the messenger to tell the family Roger had been killed.

“He, (The officer), told me exactly what Roger did, his platoon was pinned down and another comrade was wounded over the hill. Roger grabbed a weapon and went over that hill to bring his comrade back but, it didn’t work out that way,’ Vance said.