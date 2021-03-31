Farming history comes to life with restored sawmill

The sawmill is just one of more than 60 pieces of farm equipment that have been donated to the tractor association since it formed in 1981. Through a partnership with Fairview, the tractor association is able to store their farm equipment at the museum and conduct educational programs for the community.

“Our mission is to show people what farming was like in the late 1800s and early 1900s,” said Stevenson.

Cathy Hagy of Abingdon, whose ancestors owned the estate as far back as the 1700s, credits the Old Glade Antique Tractor Association for playing an important role in preserving the history of the region.

“I’m excited they are providing our youth and families an education of how life was lived back then. It’s so important for our history to be remembered,” she said.

Just last week, the association got approval to hold their annual outdoor show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 17, 18 and 19 at Fairview Historic Homestead. The show will include the display of antique tractors, vehicles, the sawmill, the Fairview cabin and other farm equipment.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated, said Stevenson.