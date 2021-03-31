Farming history comes to life with restored sawmill

ABINGDON, Va. — Members of the Old Glade Antique Tractor Association found a cure for their cabin fever recently when they fired up an antique saw that had been reassembled and restored by the group nearly a decade ago.
Ron Stevenson, president of the association, said regulations from COVID-19 have kept members from hosting their antique farm equipment shows at Fairview Historic Homestead in Abingdon during the past year.
A group of six members jumped at the chance to socialize with their friends and put the old A.B. Farquhar sawmill to work, cutting about 15 logs that were donated to them last winter.
According to Stevenson, much of the lumber donated to the nonprofit organization is cut with the antique circular sawmill and used for projects at the living history museum.
Using the 1867 sawmill, the group earlier constructed a fire pit for the purpose of processing sorghum syrup for one of their fundraising events in the fall.
Lumber also fashioned from the saw was used to build a tool room at Fairview.
The sawmill was donated to the tractor association in 2014 from the Briscoe family of Abingdon. According to Stevenson, a foundation for the sawmill was donated by the town of Abingdon from the same wood recovered from a Virginia Creeper Trail trestle damaged in the 2011 tornado.
Stevenson said the sound of the old sawmill is unique because the teeth are in a constant up-and-down motion, earning it the nickname buzz saw.
“The operator of the sawmill has to listen to the sound of the engine to determine how fast he can run the blade through the log.”
The sawmill turns out lumber that is rough cut and textured, giving it a rustic appearance.
Stevenson explained the circular sawmill, which is obsolete now, has been replaced by more sophisticated band mills that operate more efficiently. Nowadays, band mill operators ride in air-conditioned cabs with push button controls.
“The circular saw we have takes about six people to operate. In the modern mills today, one man can do it all.”
Historically, the donated sawmill was powered by a tractor. Stevenson said they received the tractor as part of the donation, but skills to repair the old tractor are nearly a lost art. The tractor is used for display only.
Members had to rely on their own knowledge and skills to help them learn how to operate the antique sawmill.
The engine of the circular saw, run by a Farmall power unit, moves a series of flat belts and pulleys. A rail-mounted carriage directs the logs into the spinning saw blade. An edger smooths the rough edges and creates a four-sided board.
The sawmill is just one of more than 60 pieces of farm equipment that have been donated to the tractor association since it formed in 1981. Through a partnership with Fairview, the tractor association is able to store their farm equipment at the museum and conduct educational programs for the community.
“Our mission is to show people what farming was like in the late 1800s and early 1900s,” said Stevenson.
Cathy Hagy of Abingdon, whose ancestors owned the estate as far back as the 1700s, credits the Old Glade Antique Tractor Association for playing an important role in preserving the history of the region.
“I’m excited they are providing our youth and families an education of how life was lived back then. It’s so important for our history to be remembered,” she said.
Just last week, the association got approval to hold their annual outdoor show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 17, 18 and 19 at Fairview Historic Homestead. The show will include the display of antique tractors, vehicles, the sawmill, the Fairview cabin and other farm equipment.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated, said Stevenson.
The association operates solely on donations but still manages to give back to the community. Each year, members raise 3,000 pounds of potatoes at Fairview and donate them to a local food bank.
Members also prepare the soil for the Community Gardens project sponsored by Sustain Abingdon. Residents of Washington County and Bristol, Virginia, are eligible to lease the garden spaces, each measuring 20 by 20 feet. Rent for each plot is $25 for the spring and summer growing season. Garden plots are already plowed and marked off for the convenience of gardeners.
Old Glade Antique Tractor Association is located at 908 Hillman Highway in Abingdon.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.