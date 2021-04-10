Park reopens with brand-new facelift to recreation areas

“Not only are we offering outdoor recreational opportunities for more individuals, but we also are adding another lodging source for visitors traveling to our county to enjoy the Virginia Creeper Trail, Barter Theatre and other attractions in Washington County. I’m excited about the future of our park and the amenities we hope to add.”

Changes for the better

Casteel said one of the major complaints voiced by the local public over the years involved the unavailability of camping spots at the park.

Up until last fall, all 140 camping sites at the park have been occupied by permanent renters — campers who paid for the site on a continuous basis, sometimes for years. To resolve the problem, the park authority has designated at least 20 locations as temporary camping sites, allowing more people the opportunities to enjoy the park throughout the camping season.

“We were getting slack from residents saying they’d love to camp at the park, but there was never a spot available,” said Casteel. “People right here in Washington County couldn’t camp in their own park. This is a big change that will benefit many people.”