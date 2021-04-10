Park reopens with brand-new facelift to recreation areas

ABINGDON, Va. — Recent renovations to a local park will hopefully bring the recreation area into the 21st century, according to park officials, attracting more local outdoor enthusiasts to the vacation spot.
The Washington County Park, located at South Holston Lake, opened April 1, ready to show off a new facelift among a backdrop of lake and mountain scenery.
According to Ben Casteel, chairman of Washington County Park Authority, a tremendous amount of work was completed at the county park during the winter with the goal of making the area more accessible to residents here at home, as well as visitors to Southwest Virginia. A key goal was to improve and expand the amenities the park offers.
Jennifer Blankenship, secretary of the park authority, said the community’s long-term attachment to the recreation area made it an easy decision to move forward on the upgrades.
“Most of us have some sort of connection to Washington County Park, whether it’s a family reunion or a baptism in the lake,” said Blankenship. “However, many people are unaware that the Washington County Park property is actually owned by TVA, and Washington County operates the facility from an easement.”
According to her, several of the changes within the park came about after long discussions with TVA and the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
“Not only are we offering outdoor recreational opportunities for more individuals, but we also are adding another lodging source for visitors traveling to our county to enjoy the Virginia Creeper Trail, Barter Theatre and other attractions in Washington County. I’m excited about the future of our park and the amenities we hope to add.”
Changes for the better
Casteel said one of the major complaints voiced by the local public over the years involved the unavailability of camping spots at the park.
Up until last fall, all 140 camping sites at the park have been occupied by permanent renters — campers who paid for the site on a continuous basis, sometimes for years. To resolve the problem, the park authority has designated at least 20 locations as temporary camping sites, allowing more people the opportunities to enjoy the park throughout the camping season.
“We were getting slack from residents saying they’d love to camp at the park, but there was never a spot available,” said Casteel. “People right here in Washington County couldn’t camp in their own park. This is a big change that will benefit many people.”
The temporary camping sites are located at the front of the lake. They are available overnight or up to 14 days for renters with tents, campers and RV campers.
To help create a stronger image in the community, the park authority has updated the park’s website at www.washcovaparkauthority.com with a new logo and opportunities to check site availability, and to make reservations and payments online. Shelters also can be reserved online.
To establish better communication with the public and to collect more feedback, a survey is being mailed to people on the park’s mailing lists. Casteel encourages residents to complete the survey, which also can be found on the Washington County Park Facebook page.
Casteel is excited about another new service that will make the park more attractive for visitors.
Just a month ago, wireless internet access (WiFi) was installed at all camping sites and other locations throughout the park.
In addition to renovated plumbing, the electrical system at the park was updated to accommodate modern campers that require a 50 amp service.
More amenities
Tony Fetty, park authority manager since last February, said plans are to include a grocery store at the park. “There was one at the park years ago, and we’d like to bring it back,” he said.
“We’re also totally redoing the tent camping area. Each site will have its own picnic table, grill and fit pit.”
An electronic entry gate will be added this year to increase security and to make entering and exiting the park easier.
Other park features include public water access, picnic tables and grills, seven activity shelters, an amphitheater, a playground for young children, a swimming beach and a lakeside hiking trail.
Casteel’s goals for the future include developing new recreational parks within the county.
He explained Washington County Park is a self-funded park with all operating revenue coming from camping fees.
“With new management and a solid vision for the future, I hope we can be profitable enough to branch out and offer new recreational opportunities. It’s a long-term goal,” he said.
The changes that have been made to the park represent the first phase of a new development plan, he said. Additional updates will include more amenities and even new programming.
“We’ve talked about hosting educational programs and the possibility of adding a splash pad and water park,” Casteel said.
“We just hope this will be a good season for us and [that] the years that follow will get better and better.”
This is the first year the county park will be open through October, a month longer than what has been offered in the past.
The Washington County Park, located at 19482 County Park Road in Abingdon, is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, call 276-628-9677.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.