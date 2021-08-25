JIDA files lawsuit against Branch Botanicals

In May 2016, local and state officials gathered at Progress Park to announce that a company called Branch Botanicals planned to locate there, hiring 40 employees and investing tens of millions of dollars.

The company planned to plant millions of cherry seedlings and rely on Wythe County farmers to cultivate the crop, whose oils would be used for organic cherry flavoring, food and cosmetic preservatives, natural fungicides and pesticides and anti-microbial products.

To help the company along, Wythe County helped Branch Botanicals procure grant money and the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County, Wytheville and Rural Retreat loaned the company $250,000.

Five years later, Branch Botanicals is nowhere in sight.

Last year, Branch Botanicals President Dan Tolley gave the county a check for $287,500 for the grant money, acknowledging that the company failed to meet performance goals and guidelines it established with county officials.