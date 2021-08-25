JIDA files lawsuit against Branch Botanicals

In May 2016, local and state officials gathered at Progress Park to announce that a company called Branch Botanicals planned to locate there, hiring 40 employees and investing tens of millions of dollars.
The company planned to plant millions of cherry seedlings and rely on Wythe County farmers to cultivate the crop, whose oils would be used for organic cherry flavoring, food and cosmetic preservatives, natural fungicides and pesticides and anti-microbial products.
To help the company along, Wythe County helped Branch Botanicals procure grant money and the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County, Wytheville and Rural Retreat loaned the company $250,000.
Five years later, Branch Botanicals is nowhere in sight.
Last year, Branch Botanicals President Dan Tolley gave the county a check for $287,500 for the grant money, acknowledging that the company failed to meet performance goals and guidelines it established with county officials.
For several years, Branch Botanicals paid on its loan from the JIDA, but then the payments stopped. So, two weeks ago, the JIDA sued Branch Botanicals for failing to use the loan as agreed, failing to provide security interests for equipment or items purchased with the loan money, and failing to make payments in accordance with the loan terms.
The JIDA is seeking $214,424.17 and court costs and legal fees from Branch Botanicals.
A look at JIDA meeting notes shows that JIDA Executive Director David Manley spoke with Tolley in late 2020 and was told that Branch Botanicals would pay off its balance at the end of the year. Then, in February 2021, Manley reported that the company didn’t make the payment. Manley said he spoke with Tolley on Feb. 21, 2021, about the loan balance that was due Feb. 15.
“Tolley told Mr. Manley the company could not make the payment this month, but would pay the loan off in full by the next board meeting,” the minutes said. “Mr. Manley told Mr. Tolley that that period was all that could be provided, and action would be taken after the next board meeting if the loan had not been satisfied.”
Manley declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying he couldn’t talk about any pending litigation.
