Wytheville police search for suspects; one captured

The Wytheville Police Department has active arrest warrants for three individuals wanted for three separate incidents: two separate acts of breaking and entering and a two-day shoplifting spree.

According to a WPD press release, each case was investigated by the uniformed patrol division before being turned over to the detective division.

“Many hours of investigation, viewing video footage, and sorting through and following up on citizen tips made it possible to place the charges,” the release said.

The following people have warrants for their arrest and are wanted by the WPD:

● James Grey Rigney, 50, of Wytheville, is wanted for a breaking and entering that occurred at Rose Cottage School of Art on March 5. He is wanted on charges of felony breaking and entering and two counts of misdemeanor petit larceny. A children’s guitar and a guitar painted as a mermaid were taken.

● Joseph Thomas Manalis, 36, of Wytheville, was captured Friday morning. He was wanted for a breaking and entering that occurred at Lisa’s School of Performing Arts on Dec. 29. He is wanted on charges of felony breaking and entering and one count of petit larceny.

● James Wallace Stump, 40, of Pulaski County, is wanted for incidents at Walmart and Rural King in Wytheville. He is wanted on charges of two counts of misdemeanor petit larceny from Rural King on Feb. 10 and 11, and one count of felony grand larceny from Walmart on Feb. 11. According to the press release, Stump is also a fugitive from Virginia Probation and Parole and is wanted in multiple jurisdictions.

“They Wytheville Police Department would like to thank local citizens and businesses for their cooperation with our detectives with providing information and video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on these crimes or others, can send tips to wpdtips@wytheville.org or call the WPD non-emergency phone line at 276-223-3300 and ask to speak with a detective.