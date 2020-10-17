Parade and protest in Tazewell come off peacefully

By Jim Talbert

The News & Press

Tazewell, Va. – Two separate groups held rallies in Tazewell Oct. 17.

A large group of Donald Trump supporters gathered at the Magic Mart parking lot to show their support for the president. The Tazewell group was joined by a caravan of 200 from Bluefield. They came down Tazewell Avenue and turned right toward Fourway.

That turn took the caravan away from Main Street and the courthouse where a Black Lives Matter rally was held. The Trump Train made its way back to the fourlane and went west to Claypool Hill where they met groups from Richlands and Buchanan County and then to Lebanon for a Trump rally.

Tamara Neo said the group was just going to have fun. They honked horns and revved engines as Edgar O used a bullhorn to harangue them about everything from abortion to salvation. Edgar was willing to share his name but not his home saying “it is not about where you are from but whether you are going to Heaven or Hell.’

The Black Lives Matter group gathered at the American Legion Building and marched to the courthouse where they waved signs and chanted. A few passersby honked their horns, waved or made gestures but there were no problems.