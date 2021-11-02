Marion officers recognized by MADD

Two Marion officers were recognized last week by the Virginia Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving during the organization’s annual Law Enforcement Recognition Awards ceremony.
Officer Harrison Wheeler and Sr. Officer Bryan Morris were among more than 100 Virginia law enforcement officers to receive awards for their efforts to decrease the number of people driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The two officers were nominated by the department's DUI coordinator Sgt. Jeff Horn for having the most DUI interventions.
“We know that impaired driving is a major cause of accidents and fatalities across the commonwealth, so much so that it is viewed as a zero-tolerance event,” said Chief John Clair. “I think it's the attitude of law enforcement everywhere, and especially here, that if you are driving on Virginia roadways impaired, then you are putting other people's lives at risk.”
According to data recently released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the estimated number of U.S. traffic fatalities in the first half of 2021 is up 18%, the highest increase since 2006.
In a statement on the release of the new data, national MADD leaders said drunk driving is the No. 1 killer on the nation's roadways and noted that studies show an increase in the presence of other drugs in drivers who are tested.
Likewise, some of the DUI arrests made by Morris and Wheeler involved other drugs, Clair said. And, with the legalization of marijuana in Virginia, he said he expects to see higher incidents of impaired driving related to marijuana.
“We intend to strictly enforce the laws on impaired driving,” he said. “There's no warnings, there's no breaks. Impaired driving is dangerous for the roadways in our community.”
MADD leaders pointed out that in 2019, the most recent Fatality Analysis Reporting System data available, 10,142 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes.
“Behind every one of these tragedies are families left with shattered lives,” said MADD's national President Alex Otte. “As we head into the holiday season when roads get even busier, we are begging drivers to slow down, make sure they and their passengers are wearing a seat belt, or using a child safety seat, and please, never drive while impaired by alcohol or other drugs.”
Each year, MADD's Virginia chapter recognizes law enforcement, as well as prosecutors, agencies and community groups for their dedication to the enforcement and prosecution of those driving while impaired.
Clair believes recognition of local law enforcement efforts helps keep the issue at the forefront.
“It's not so much a matter of we received an award,” he said. “It's a matter of keeping law enforcement and public awareness high for these incidents.