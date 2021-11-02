Marion officers recognized by MADD

Two Marion officers were recognized last week by the Virginia Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving during the organization’s annual Law Enforcement Recognition Awards ceremony.

Officer Harrison Wheeler and Sr. Officer Bryan Morris were among more than 100 Virginia law enforcement officers to receive awards for their efforts to decrease the number of people driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The two officers were nominated by the department's DUI coordinator Sgt. Jeff Horn for having the most DUI interventions.

“We know that impaired driving is a major cause of accidents and fatalities across the commonwealth, so much so that it is viewed as a zero-tolerance event,” said Chief John Clair. “I think it's the attitude of law enforcement everywhere, and especially here, that if you are driving on Virginia roadways impaired, then you are putting other people's lives at risk.”

According to data recently released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the estimated number of U.S. traffic fatalities in the first half of 2021 is up 18%, the highest increase since 2006.