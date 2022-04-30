Localities to observe National Day of Prayer

Wythe County will observe the National Day of Prayer on May 5 for the first time in several years and on the agenda are local dignitaries along with Congressman Morgan Griffith and Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.

In Rural Retreat, there will be a community gathering on May 5 at 6 p.m. at the Pepper Stage located behind the town fire department and rescue squad buildings.

Griffith is the keynote speaker for a gathering at 7 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center. Sears has recorded a video message that will be played during the ceremony.

“The National Day of Prayer is an event I look forward to each year. I have spoken at or provided written remarks for observances as a delegate and a congressman, and I was honored to be invited to Wytheville for this year’s ceremony,” Griffith said “As individuals and as a community, it is good to seek God’s guidance. I appreciate the opportunity the National Day of Prayer gives us to come together in thanksgiving and petition.”

Wythe County Sheriff Chaplain Jim Cox organized the Day of Prayer, which will be recognized across the country.

“I woke up about 1:30 a.m. in the morning a couple of months ago and felt impressed to do something this year,” he said. “I can’t remember last one that was done, and that is why I decided to do something.”

After conferring with Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor and Wytheville Baptist Church Pastor Tim Irving, Cox determined no one was planning a Day of Prayer service, so he set about organizing one.

Local officials participating in the program, in addition to Cox, Griffith and Sears are Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster, Wythe County Chief Chaplain Kenneth Quesenberry, Spiller Elementary School music teacher Leslie Mabe, Wytheville Police Chief Joel Hash, Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Chaplain Donn Sunshine, the First Church Choir, Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Neal Hawks and Wytheville First Church Pastor Richie Johnson.

The National Day of Prayer stretches back to April 17, 1952, when President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming that the president of the United States was to set aside an appropriate day each year, other than Sunday, as a National Day of Prayer.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed into law the designation of the first Thursday in May as the annual observance for the National Day of Prayer.

“With our nation, with the world in the mess it’s in, we need to be praying, not only for the local community, but also for our nation and our world – especially with what is taking place in the Ukraine; it could take place in other countries.”

