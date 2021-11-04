Missing man found in fatal Wythe crash

A Woodlawn man reported missing Oct. 27 was found dead inside his vehicle, down an embankment in Wythe County the afternoon of Oct. 31.

According to Virginia State Police Trooper P.D. Goard, David W. Parish, 57, was last seen on Oct. 23, at 1:36 a.m. as he was leaving to help a friend move to Hiwassee. Investigators believe he crashed his car that day on Wysor Highway, less than one-tenth of a mile south of Greenbriar Road. Goard said Parish’s vehicle ran off of the left side of the road and down an embankment 35 to 40 feet.

Goard said Parish’s vehicle was not visible from the road. He was driving a silver 2004 Ford Explorer northbound. The vehicle was full of furniture and hauling a utility trailer that carried a dresser and lawnmower.

Goard said Parish’s friends were walking the area and looking for him when they spied the Explorer about 3:55 p.m. Oct. 31.

According to the trooper, the cause of the crash is unknown. A toxicology report is pending, although alcohol and/or drugs are not considered a factor in the crash. No foul play is suspected, and the wreck remains under investigation. Parish was wearing a seat belt.