Woman helps provide body armor for SCSO K9s

It took over two years after being delayed by COVID-19 but Stephanie Hester was finally able to fulfill her dream of providing body armor to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office K9 officers.
Four vests were recently presented to the K9s currently with the sheriff’s office.
It began with an article Hester read in a doctor’s office waiting room.
“I was reading about animals. I always loved animals,” she said. “And I read that over half of K9s in law enforcement didn’t have vests, so I checked with ours and found out four didn’t have one.”
The K9s and their handlers at SCSO are Deputy Nicole Cline and Nero, Deputy Andy Selfe and Han, Deputy Daniel Hamm and Kilo, Sgt. Michael Lowe and Able, and Sgt. Brad Johnson and Mags.
Mags, one of two SCSO bloodhounds, has a Level 3 ballistic vest that was donated by CW Security Solutions/CW Armor of Vinton.
Hester began a fundraising campaign in November 2018 to try and raise enough money to pay for vests for the other four K9s. She organized a spaghetti dinner/raffle and enlisted the help of students at Oak Point Elementary School to sell raffle tickets for the dinner and for quilts made and donated by Greta Lowe of Sugar Grove and Patty McKinney of Mountain City, Tenn. Individuals also made donations.
Everything was going well until COVID hit and the project was on hold. Then the original company she was working with to get the vests went out of business and the money was returned. Finally, she found another company to provide the vests.
“We raised maybe $3,500 or more,” Hester said. “I was worried am I going to have enough? And the company we found said we had enough.”
Sheriff Chip Shuler said that most departments don’t have the funding for K9 vests so they are often donated by animal lovers and the community. The average cost ranges from $1,000 to $1,500.
“I had talked to them previously, asking about vests,” said Hester, “because I wasn’t sure if with the local department they could accept the funds or if I would have to go through the board of supervisors. I wanted to make sure the funds went directly to the sheriff’s department for the vests.”
Shuler said that the K9 vests are bullet and stab proof and cover a dog’s major organs just like body armor for their human counterparts. Most K9 vests are used during training or when they might encounter an armed suspect.
“Our K9s are still adjusting to the vests,” he said. “We are very thankful for the extra protection because they are a vital part of our department.”
The public was recently given the opportunity to see some of the K9s in action during the National Night Out event in Chilhowie for law enforcement and first responders.
Hester is pleased to have been able to provide these protective vests to the K9s with the help and assistance of many volunteers and donors.
“I would do it again in a heartbeat,” she said. “It was well worth it. Once you do it, it just feels really good to help. If I can protect an animal I will do it.”
Hester has two dogs of her own and a pot-bellied pig. She also provides transport and helps find homes for rescued pot-bellied pigs.
“You can make a difference,” she said. “You don’t have to wait for someone else to do it. I figure if you want to make a difference, you have to be the difference.”