Woman helps provide body armor for SCSO K9s

Everything was going well until COVID hit and the project was on hold. Then the original company she was working with to get the vests went out of business and the money was returned. Finally, she found another company to provide the vests.

“We raised maybe $3,500 or more,” Hester said. “I was worried am I going to have enough? And the company we found said we had enough.”

Sheriff Chip Shuler said that most departments don’t have the funding for K9 vests so they are often donated by animal lovers and the community. The average cost ranges from $1,000 to $1,500.

“I had talked to them previously, asking about vests,” said Hester, “because I wasn’t sure if with the local department they could accept the funds or if I would have to go through the board of supervisors. I wanted to make sure the funds went directly to the sheriff’s department for the vests.”

Shuler said that the K9 vests are bullet and stab proof and cover a dog’s major organs just like body armor for their human counterparts. Most K9 vests are used during training or when they might encounter an armed suspect.

“Our K9s are still adjusting to the vests,” he said. “We are very thankful for the extra protection because they are a vital part of our department.”