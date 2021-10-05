Virginia first lady visits Atkins Elementary to announce Region 7 Teacher of the Year

Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam came to Atkins Elementary School on Monday morning to make a special announcement.

Ashley Cannon, health and physical education teacher and Smyth County’s Teacher of the Year, has been named Region 7 Teacher of the Year.

Cannon received the county level recognition last month, making her eligible for the regional award. She will now be considered for the state honor.

“I was really shocked. I was not expecting that,” Cannon said after the presentation. “I am overwhelmed and thankful that I got recognized, but that’s just what I do in a normal day. It’s nothing, I think, above and beyond. I was very shocked that the governor’s wife came.”

When she first realized Northam was talking about her, Cannon said she thought, “Oh no, I’m going to have to get up there and say something, and I’m not good at that. I would much rather sew and be physical and have the people better than me say something.”

Northam spoke of Cannon’s contributions to the education of her students both in the classroom and outdoors as well as her way of keeping in touch with them outside of school to make sure they have what they need to be successful.